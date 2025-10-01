Pacific Resort Hotel Group Wins Multiple Prestigious Titles at 2025 Cook Islands People's Choice and Air New Zealand Tourism Awards

Rarotonga, Cook Islands – [30 September 2025] – Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) is proud announce a series of significant wins at the 2025 Cook Islands People’s Choice and Air New Zealand Cook Islands Tourism Awards, reaffirming its position as the nation’s leading luxury and boutique resort group.

Over the past week, PRHG collected five major honours, including the highly coveted 2025 Cook Islands People’s Choice Award – Large Business Category, awarded to Pacific Resort Rarotonga. This accolade, hosted by Cook Islands Tourism and presented alongside the Hon. Prime Minister Mark Brown, is decided by both visitors and the local community. It celebrates businesses that embody the pride, passion, and spirit of the Cook Islands while showcasing the strong global connection visitors feel with the islands.

2025 Air New Zealand Cook Islands Tourism Awards – Winners

Vodafone Cook Islands Employer of the Year Award: Pacific Resort Rarotonga

Ministry of Cultural Development Outstanding Kia Orana Spirit Award: Pacific Resort Rarotonga

Pa Enua Established Tourism Business Award: Pacific Resort Aitutaki

Bank of the Cook Islands Customer Care Award: Little Polynesian Resort

New Zealand-based judges Peter Morrison MNZM and Graham McCutcheon visited Rarotonga and Aitutaki in June to meet all award applicants. They noted that 74 submissions across 10 categories were of exceptionally high calibre. The outstanding standards of the properties and businesses, combined with welcoming teams, stood out. They praised the beauty of the Cook Islands, the high service levels, and the pride in local communities, and shared they have become ambassadors encouraging more New Zealanders and Australians to visit.

Reflection from leadership

“Being recognised across multiple categories, from customer care and business excellence to the People’s Choice Award, reflects the extraordinary people who bring Pacific Resort Hotel Group to life,” said Marcus Niszow, CEO. “But of all these awards, Employer of the Year and the Kia Orana Spirit Award mean the most to us. These honours reflect areas we have been working hard on for many years, creating a supportive workplace for our people and carrying the Kia Orana spirit in all that we do. We are grateful for this recognition, which belongs to every member of our PRHG family, and it strengthens our commitment to creating guest experiences defined by care, authenticity, and Cook Islands hospitality.”

Commitment to Excellence

Pacific Resort Hotel Group extends its sincere gratitude to guests and community for their ongoing trust and support, and to its teams whose dedication and professionalism make these achievements possible. These awards celebrate the people, culture, and spirit that define PRHG, and the group looks forward to continuing to deliver exceptional experiences across the Cook Islands.

