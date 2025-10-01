NZPFU Notifies FENZ of Intention to Strike on 17 October

Today the NZPFU gave FENZ notice of a one-hour full strike/stoppage from noon to 1pm on 17 October 2025.

FENZ made an offer on 13th June that was rejected by 99% of NZPFU members. FENZ is yet to make any other offer.

During the first bargaining session, post the overwhelming rejection of the FENZ offer, FENZ not only did not make any changes to their position, but they unilaterally declared bargaining had come to an end. The NZPFU notified FENZ that as four more days of bargaining had previously been agreed the NZPFU would be there and waiting for FENZ to attend.

FENZ did attend bargaining and the NZPFU tabled a counter proposal that contained various options in a bid to push FENZ into finding a satisfactory solution. FENZ did make comments that appeared to move from its blanket rejection of NZPFU claims but as yet have not provided a change of position or new offer.

The parties are scheduled to meet in bargaining on the 9th and 10th October.

NZPFU members are fed up with the lack of progress and hope that the strike notice will motivate FENZ to come to the table next week with a revised position that deals with all outstanding issues including wages.

Staffing was a key part in the settlement of the 2022 bargaining resulting in an “agreement in principle” to increase firefighting ratios which would see up to 235 additional firefighters employed. FENZ is yet to confirm it is walking away from the ratio uplift seeking repeated extensions of time to inform the union yet its actions indicate that it is reneging on that agreement. FENZ has already cut one of the standard four recruits courses and have stated another recruit course is at risk – that is cutting the usual recruitment level that is necessary to maintain staffing levels without any increase in ratio.

FENZ and the NZPFU both had claims to increase the staffing of the 111 emergency dispatch centres which is desperately needed to ensure minimum staffing yet FENZ did not include the uplift in their claim.

The state of the fire appliances is dire and failing leaving firefighters stranded on the way to calls, at station or even at the incident without water while internal firefighting. About 40 new appliances are due to arrive in fire stations over the next few months but most are already out of warranty as FENZ had the trucks chassis’ sitting in a paddock for years before building them. They are also the same type of appliance that has had intercooler issues across the fleet. Other new appliances were supposed to carry hydraulic rescue equipment but have been poorly designed and the life-saving gear doesn’t fit.

In the 1990s Auckland had 5 heavy aerial appliances – it is lucky to have a few operational day by day in 2025. Often there is only one heavy aerial from Hamilton to Whangarei. FENZ is regularly robbing Peter to pay Paul by moving aging and failing aerial appliances around the country and it is not unusual for the loaned appliance to fail on arrival.

FENZ continues to fail firefighters with occupational cancer and has regularly been criticised in ACC reviews for not applying the law. FENZ’s processes cause delays that can affect treatment, causes stress and unnecessarily incurs costs just to have the occupational illness recognised as any other work related injury.

Robust evidence demonstrates Firefighters and emergency call centre Dispatchers suffer trauma through their roles, but are also under considerable organisational stress. The lack of staff, working excessive overtime, the dire state of appliances are all factors in the level and intensity of mental health issues for our members. The NZPFU funds places for members to access a week-long mental health programme and want FENZ to treat mental health programmes as training so that members are not economically disadvantaged or have to use their own leave. FENZ has refused to provide funding for health, wellbeing and fitness activities despite the wealth of evidence that demonstrates the link between healthy living and better mental health.

FENZ has said in bargaining that it does not want to have any working parties or consultation committees with the NZPFU. Their June offer did not include any consultation structures.

NZPFU members use their personal mobile phones for a myriad of work-related reasons yet FENZ has refused to provide any compensation or recompense.

Training is in a dire state with trainers working extraordinary hours with little ability to increase their incomes through progression and FENZ refusing claims for specific recognition of their various roles.

FENZ is refusing to include other roles that NZPFU have in the organisation which the NZPFU says is tantamount to forcing workers to change unions in order to have the terms and conditions in a collective agreement.

NZPFU members have not had a pay increase since July 2023 and the FENZ offer was the equivalent of 5% over five years (with no backdating). FENZ’s 13 June meagre offer did not reflect FENZ’s own claims, or include accommodations of any of the NZPFU claims. NZPFU members continue to be disrespected by being among the lowest paid staff in FENZ on base wages that do not recognise the significant responsibility Officers have on the incident ground where their decisions affect the safety, health and wellbeing of not only the crews but the public they respond to.