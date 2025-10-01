Spotlight on the truth about alcohol and cancer in new digital campaign

New Alcohol Healthwatch campaign launching in October highlights the link between alcohol and cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This digital campaign will share content across a range of platforms (including Tiktok and Reddit) and partner with influencers to talk about the issue.

"We have a simple goal," says campaign lead Sarah Sneyd. "To shine a light on the truth about alcohol so people can make informed decisions about how much to drink."

The alcohol industry work hard to keep us in the dark about this truth. They cast doubt on the research, spend millions on linking drinking to friendship, sports, and glamour, and lobby our politicians and officials to maintain favourable regulatory settings.

Associate Professor Andy Towers from Massey University agrees. "Evidence is clear that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption. It’s important that the public have the truth of how alcohol harms our health, including causing hard to treat cancer like oesophageal and common cancers like breast and bowel."

The campaign also seeks to highlight how the alcohol industry put our kids under a constant spotlight that’s hard for them to escape. Even small amounts can damage young people’s DNA and lead to cancer over time.

Despite this, alcohol is everywhere - in our neighbourhoods, at our local sports clubs, near our children’s school - being constantly advertised, making it hard for any of us to avoid its harms.

"It’s important for people to make their own, informed choices, but when we’re kept in the dark and our neighbourhoods are swimming in alcohol, our choices are diminished," says Sneyd.

The campaign, launching 1 October, will feature across Alcohol Healthwatch’s Meta, Tiktok, X, and LinkedIn accounts.

The campaign website is: https://www.actionpoint.org.nz/alcoholandcancer

