The Fastest Way to Get Better Jobs from Google Ads - Without Ongoing Contracts For Tradesmen

For many growing trade businesses, Google Ads becomes complicated, expensive, and unpredictable. But it doesn’t have to be. With the right structure and strategy, Google Ads can become one of your most consistent, high-performing lead sources.

Your Ads Should Be Working Harder

As your business scales, the complexity of digital marketing increases. You have more services, wider service areas, and a larger team to keep busy and that means your marketing needs to deliver reliable results.

Unfortunately, most ad accounts are missing key elements that can dramatically improve performance:

Precise targeting to your ideal service areas

Campaign structure aligned with how your customers search

Negative keywords to block irrelevant traffic

Clear, compelling ad copy tailored to your trade

Landing pages that convert visitors into real enquiries

These aren't major overhauls, they're high impact adjustments that can turn average campaigns into powerful lead machines.

Why Tradie Businesses at Scale Benefit Most

Smaller operations can sometimes get by with simple ad setups. But once you're managing a larger team and a broader footprint, inefficiencies add up fast.

You may already be spending $800+ or more per month on ads but are those dollars producing the right kinds of jobs?

With the right fix, they can.

The Google Ads Fix for Trades

We offer a focused, fast turnaround solution designed specifically for established trades businesses like yours. It’s not a long report or a monthly retainer. It’s a one time service to clean up and optimise your Google Ads account so it performs better, fast.

Here’s what’s included:

We optimise up to 3 of your key ad groups

Clean up and realign keyword targeting

Add negative keywords to block wasted spend

Rework ad copy to speak directly to your ideal customers

Review landing pages for conversion best practices

Adjust budget allocation to improve ROI

All delivered in 3–5 business days. Clear, actionable improvements. No ongoing contract.

“Clicks4Business expertise significantly improved our online presence.”

— Richard Cowley

“We highly recommend Clicks4Business to anyone wanting leads.”

— Ainsley Sinclair Palairet

A Smarter Way to Improve Your Results

You maintain full control of your ad account, we simply make it work better. There are no hidden commitments or drawn out reviews.

You fill out a short form

We review your form and have a 15 minute Zoom call.

If we believe we can deliver value, we will offer your the Google Ad Fix.

If not, you won’t be charged

And once approved, the total cost is just $500 + GST, a small investment that can unlock far better performance from your existing ad spend.

What Tradesmen Would Benefit From This Service?

This service is built for tradie businesses that are already operating at scale, but know their ads could be working harder. Most of our clients are:

Running 5+ staff

Generating over $1M in revenue annually

Using or planning to use Google Ads

Looking for more consistent, high quality leads

If that sounds like you, and you’re ready to optimise what you already have, then this is your next step. If you are not quite at that level, fill in the form and we will access on a case by case basis.

Start With a Simple Form

Getting started is easy. Visit the page below, fill out the short form, and we’ll let you know within 1–2 business days if we can help.

If this sounds right for you, visit: https://clicks4business.com/google-ads-fix-for-trades/