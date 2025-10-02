The Fastest Way to Get Better Jobs from Google Ads - Without Ongoing Contracts For Tradesmen
Thursday 2 October 2025, 7:14PM
By Chetna Dheda
13 views
For many growing trade businesses, Google Ads becomes complicated, expensive, and unpredictable. But it doesn’t have to be. With the right structure and strategy, Google Ads can become one of your most consistent, high-performing lead sources.
Your Ads Should Be Working Harder
As your business scales, the complexity of digital marketing increases. You have more services, wider service areas, and a larger team to keep busy and that means your marketing needs to deliver reliable results.
Unfortunately, most ad accounts are missing key elements that can dramatically improve performance:
- Precise targeting to your ideal service areas
- Campaign structure aligned with how your customers search
- Negative keywords to block irrelevant traffic
- Clear, compelling ad copy tailored to your trade
- Landing pages that convert visitors into real enquiries
These aren't major overhauls, they're high impact adjustments that can turn average campaigns into powerful lead machines.
Why Tradie Businesses at Scale Benefit Most
Smaller operations can sometimes get by with simple ad setups. But once you're managing a larger team and a broader footprint, inefficiencies add up fast.
You may already be spending $800+ or more per month on ads but are those dollars producing the right kinds of jobs?
With the right fix, they can.
The Google Ads Fix for Trades
We offer a focused, fast turnaround solution designed specifically for established trades businesses like yours. It’s not a long report or a monthly retainer. It’s a one time service to clean up and optimise your Google Ads account so it performs better, fast.
Here’s what’s included:
- We optimise up to 3 of your key ad groups
- Clean up and realign keyword targeting
- Add negative keywords to block wasted spend
- Rework ad copy to speak directly to your ideal customers
- Review landing pages for conversion best practices
- Adjust budget allocation to improve ROI
All delivered in 3–5 business days. Clear, actionable improvements. No ongoing contract.
“Clicks4Business expertise significantly improved our online presence.”
— Richard Cowley
“We highly recommend Clicks4Business to anyone wanting leads.”
— Ainsley Sinclair Palairet
A Smarter Way to Improve Your Results
You maintain full control of your ad account, we simply make it work better. There are no hidden commitments or drawn out reviews.
You fill out a short form
We review your form and have a 15 minute Zoom call.
If we believe we can deliver value, we will offer your the Google Ad Fix.
If not, you won’t be charged
And once approved, the total cost is just $500 + GST, a small investment that can unlock far better performance from your existing ad spend.
What Tradesmen Would Benefit From This Service?
This service is built for tradie businesses that are already operating at scale, but know their ads could be working harder. Most of our clients are:
- Running 5+ staff
- Generating over $1M in revenue annually
- Using or planning to use Google Ads
- Looking for more consistent, high quality leads
If that sounds like you, and you’re ready to optimise what you already have, then this is your next step. If you are not quite at that level, fill in the form and we will access on a case by case basis.
Start With a Simple Form
Getting started is easy. Visit the page below, fill out the short form, and we’ll let you know within 1–2 business days if we can help.
If this sounds right for you, visit: https://clicks4business.com/google-ads-fix-for-trades/