0800 Salvage For Scrap Car Removal & Cash For Cars Auckland

At 0800 Salvage they offers scrap car removal in Auckland, Waikato, Northland & Bay of Plenty. They buy vehicles regardless of their condition, whether they old, damaged, or written off.

Services they offer:

● Cars (cash for cars)

● Vans (cash for vans)

● Utes (cash for utes)

● 4WD (cash for 4WD)

● Trucks (cash for trucks)

Areas they cover: They cover a wide area of New Zealand, offering up to $10,000 in cash. They come to you anywhere in the region and provide top cash with free pickup. Here are the main regions:

Auckland

Waikato

Northland

Bay Of Plenty

Benefits you will get:

Eco-friendly vehicle removal services

Top cash offered for your vehicle

Free pickup available

Hassle-free process guaranteed

Get in Touch to Sell Your Vehicle: Reach out to them for vehicle removal; they will come to you within a few minutes and offer top cash for cars.

Website: https://www.0800salvage.co.nz/

Phone: 0800 725 824

Email Address: info@0800salvage.co.nz