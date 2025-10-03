0800 Salvage For Scrap Car Removal & Cash For Cars Auckland
Friday 3 October 2025, 1:15PM
By NCP Limited
32 views
At 0800 Salvage they offers scrap car removal in Auckland, Waikato, Northland & Bay of Plenty. They buy vehicles regardless of their condition, whether they old, damaged, or written off.
Services they offer:
● Cars (cash for cars)
● Vans (cash for vans)
● Utes (cash for utes)
● 4WD (cash for 4WD)
● Trucks (cash for trucks)
Areas they cover: They cover a wide area of New Zealand, offering up to $10,000 in cash. They come to you anywhere in the region and provide top cash with free pickup. Here are the main regions:
Auckland
Waikato
Northland
Bay Of Plenty
Benefits you will get:
- Eco-friendly vehicle removal services
- Top cash offered for your vehicle
- Free pickup available
- Hassle-free process guaranteed
Get in Touch to Sell Your Vehicle: Reach out to them for vehicle removal; they will come to you within a few minutes and offer top cash for cars.
Website: https://www.0800salvage.co.nz/
Phone: 0800 725 824
Email Address: info@0800salvage.co.nz