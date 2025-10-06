Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites: Your Gateway to Auckland's Racing Heritage

Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites offers a prime location for racing enthusiasts eager to experience Auckland’s two major horse racing venues: Ellerslie and Alexandra Park. Both tracks host world-class events, from thoroughbred to harness racing, with headline occasions such as the Auckland Cup and Magic Millions.

Ellerslie Racecourse: Thoroughbred Excellence

Ellerslie, managed by Auckland Thoroughbred Racing, is the city’s flagship thoroughbred venue. The track hosts a calendar of feature events that combine sport, entertainment and style. Among the highlights is Soliloquy Stakes Day on Saturday 18 October, the perfect start to the spring racing season and Melbourne Cup Day on the 4th of March.

In the new year, the TAB Karaka Millions on 24 January 2026 takes centre stage. This twilight raceday is one of the country’s richest and most glamorous meetings, with million-dollar races and an unforgettable social atmosphere. Another standout is Champions Day on the7th of March, which features the New Zealand Derby, the New Zealand Stakes, the NZB Kiwi, and the thoroughbred version of the Auckland Cup, New Zealand’s premier 3,200-metre staying race.

Ellerslie’s regular racedays across the season make it easy for visitors to catch the action whenever they are in Auckland.

Alexandra Park: Harness Racing & Night Events

Just a short drive from Newmarket, Alexandra Park is the home of harness racing in Auckland. Racedays are traditionally held on Friday evenings, combining competitive trotting and pacing with a lively social scene. Upcoming fixtures include festive events such as “Christmas at the Races” starting on the 21st of November.

The jewel in Alexandra Park’s crown is the Auckland Trotting Cup on the 31st of December, a Group 1 showdown over 2,700 metres that attracts the best standardbreds from across New Zealand and Australia. As it is staged on New Year’s Eve, this makes it one of the most exciting nights of the harness racing year.

Why Stay at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites?

From Newmarket, you’ll be perfectly placed to enjoy both venues. Spend the afternoon at Ellerslie or an evening under the floodlights at Alexandra Park, then return to modern comfort and convenience.

Whether it’s the thrill of the Magic Millions or the prestige of the Auckland Cup, let Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites be your home for Auckland’s racing highlights.

Key Race Dates – Ellerslie Racecourse

18 October 2025 – Windsor Park Stud Soliloquy Stakes Day

25 October 2025 – Cox Plate Raceday

4 November 2025 – Melbourne Cup Day

29 November 2025 – Cure Kids Christmas Raceday

11 December 2025 – Barfoot & Thompson Twilight Races

26 December 2025 – SkyCity Boxing Day Races

1 January 2026 – SkyCity New Year’s Day Races

11 January 2026 – Gingernuts Salver Raceday

24 January 2026 – TAB Karaka Millions

31 January 2026 – Summer Raceday

21 February 2026 – Eagle Technology Raceday

7 March 2026 – Champions Day

Key Race Dates – Alexandra Park

28 November 2025 – Goldfields Summer Cup

5 December 2025 – Northern Breeders Stakes

12 December 2025 – Franklin Cup

12 December 2025 – I Can Doosit Handicap Trot

12 December 2025 – Queen of Diamonds

12 December 2025 – Queen of Hearts

19 December 2025 – Golden Gait

31 December 2025 – Auckland Trotting Cup

27 February 2026 – Charles Roberts NISBA Stakes

20 March 2026 – City of Auckland FFA

