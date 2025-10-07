Active, Engaged, and Fulfilled: How Settlers Lifestyle Village Empowers a Life Well-Lived in Retirement

At 87, food scientist Norm Lodge is challenging perceptions of what retirement can look like. Describing himself as “semi-retired,” Norm remains as curious, active, and community-minded as ever - and he credits Settlers Lifestyle Village in Albany with providing the environment that allows him to thrive.

After living in 15 homes across New Zealand and abroad, Norm and his wife have found something special at Settlers: a lasting sense of home.

"You go home and talk it over, but you know when a place just feels right. That was Settlers for us. After moving around so much, this is the most settled we’ve felt.”

A Life of Curiosity and Contribution

Born in 1938, “a pre-war model,” Norm grew up in post-war England, where the challenges of the era shaped his resilience and lifelong curiosity. His career took him from the UK to the forefront of food science in New Zealand, where he served as Head of Food Processing Research at HortResearch (formerly DSIR and now Plant & Food Research Institute) and lectured for nearly two decades at the University of Auckland.

His professional journey also included more than 20 years working in international aid and development across the South Pacific and Asia - a career marked by dedication and service that earned him the Queen’s Commemoration Medal.

"It was hard work, but good work. Enjoyable, challenging, and rewarding."

Staying Active, Connected, and Engaged

Since moving into Settlers, Norm has become an integral part of the village community - bringing his energy, experience, and initiative to resident life. He collaborates with fellow resident and champion weightlifter Precious McKenzie to support gym programmes, including neurological boxing, an exercise designed to improve coordination, mobility, and cognitive function, particularly for residents with Parkinson’s.

"Neurological boxing - it’s all about coordination and brain stimulation. Not about fighting."

"The lightweight training and movement - it really helps."

"Enjoyment and being active in life. It can slow the process down."

Norm even facilitated the purchase of a “big red boxing bag” for the neurological boxing sessions and helped produce printed exercise guides tailored for older adults - initiatives that embody Settlers’ philosophy of resident-led living and wellbeing.

Championing Lifelong Learning

A lifelong advocate for education and intellectual stimulation, Norm remains actively involved with u3a (University of the Third Age) - a global movement offering learning opportunities for retired and semi-retired people. Within Settlers, he participates in groups on astronomy, geology, and classical music, and helps facilitate local school partnerships that bring student musicians into the village for shared performances.

"When you retire, you don’t ditch the learning. It’s quite the opposite - you gain."

"I’ve always believed the mind needs just as much training as the body."

"I don’t like being idle. I still keep in touch with science and policy."

These activities are a reflection of the Settlers ethos: that retirement should be rich in opportunity, discovery, and social connection.

Community, Independence, and Choice

Settlers Lifestyle Village is designed to give residents the best of both worlds - independence and connection. For Norm, that sense of balance defines his experience.

"It’s a good community - people are welcoming but not pushy. You can be involved as much as you like."

From resident-led activities to social events and clubs, Settlers fosters a community where everyone can engage on their own terms.

"There’s always something happening. We haven’t got time to do them all!"

A Village Designed for Living Well

After a lifetime of movement and achievement, Norm finds comfort and contentment in the thoughtful design and spirit of Settlers Lifestyle Village.

"It’s a comfortable place - well-designed and easy to manage."

"After moving around so much, this is the most settled we’ve felt."

Norm’s story captures the essence of what sets Settlers apart - it’s more than a place to live; it’s a community where curiosity, vitality, and connection continue to flourish.

At Settlers Lifestyle Village, active retirement living is not about slowing down - it’s about continuing to live fully, with purpose and joy.

Norm’s story shows that a great retirement village is defined by how it’s lived in, not just how it’s built.

About Settlers Lifestyle Village

Located in Albany, Settlers Lifestyle Village offers premium independent living for over-65s seeking an active, social, and secure lifestyle. With thoughtfully designed homes, resort-style facilities, and a resident-led culture that encourages engagement and wellbeing, Settlers provides the perfect environment to enjoy life to the fullest.