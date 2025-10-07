Are Pools the New Holiday? Kiwi Families Weigh Up Summer Investments

With the cost of overseas travel rising, many New Zealand families are reconsidering how they spend their summer budgets. The Gold Coast remains a classic destination, but a week away now often comes with a price tag of between $6,000 and $8,000 for a family of four sharing one room - before meals, attractions, and other extras are added in. Add an extra room for those with teenagers and a week’s worth of meals, and you’re suddenly tipping over $10,000.The difference lies in longevity: one creates memories for a week, while the other delivers them every summer for years to come.

For some households, that money is now being weighed against the cost of a swimming pool - an investment that can be enjoyed year after year, without boarding a plane.

Paramount Pools, a long-standing New Zealand swimming pool manufacturer, says its Lido range starts from $8,455 for a round pool package and $9,185 for an oval package. However, these prices exclude installation, which varies depending on whether the pool is above ground or in-ground. In-ground installations require excavation and site preparation, and while most models can be assembled by confident DIYers, others prefer to pay professionals to handle the job.

What the package does include is everything needed to get started: a steel frame, vinyl liner, pump, filter, stainless steel ladder, cleaning equipment, and a chemical starter pack. The pools are designed to be durable, low-maintenance, and well suited to New Zealand conditions.

Pool ownership might sound like a luxury, but flexible finance is making it more achievable. Paramount allows customers to secure a pool with a deposit from as little as $1,000 and spread the balance through weekly payments, with some packages working out at around $42 per week. This approach is bringing pool ownership within reach of families who might otherwise set aside the same amount - or more each week - into a holiday fund.

“Our mission has always been to make pool ownership achievable for more New Zealand families,” says Craig Wilson of Paramount Pools. “A swimming pool isn’t just a place to cool off - it’s an investment in lifestyle, wellbeing, and time spent together”.

The conversation is also shifting beyond cost towards lifestyle. A holiday provides memories for a week, but a pool provides them for decades. For many households, it becomes the hub of summer life: a place for children to play and learn to swim, a space for entertaining friends and neighbours, and a private retreat for relaxation and fitness. Pools are increasingly seen as multi-purpose assets, adding not only enjoyment but also long-term value to a property.

For almost 60 years, since the first Para Pool was introduced in the 1960s, Paramount Pools has aimed to keep pool ownership within reach of more Kiwi families. Their focus remains on providing high-quality, affordable pools that make it possible for families to create their own backyard oasis without breaking the bank.

Heading into summer, they’ve made it even easier with low weekly payment options starting from $42 and a free Aiper robotic cleaner and surface skimmer, valued at more than $1,100. There is also a 10% discount on Madimack Heat Pumps, helping extend the swimming season into the cooler months.