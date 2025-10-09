Mayor disappointed by string of arson attacks
Thursday 9 October 2025, 3:08AM
By Queenstown Lakes District Council
Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers condemns the recent arson attacks in the Upper Clutha. The actions of those responsible show a complete disregard for community safety and infrastructure.
“I am deeply concerned and disappointed by the recent acts of vandalism targeting mobile infrastructure in our community. The deliberate destruction of a One NZ cell site in downtown Wānaka — the second such attack in as many weeks — is not only reckless, but it puts the safety and wellbeing of our residents and visitors at risk.
This is now a police matter, and I urge anyone with information to come forward and report it immediately. We must stand together as a community to prevent further harm and ensure those responsible are held to account.”
For any further enquiries, please contact NZ Police.