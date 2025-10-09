Four Hamilton Mayoral Contenders Offer Distinct Visions for Business Community

Debt, sustainability, iwi partnerships, and community wellbeing set the tone in this year’s race.

Hamilton’s 2025 mayoral race is shaping up as a test of priorities for the business sector, with four leading candidates offering sharply different approaches to debt, growth, and community wellbeing.

At a recent Waikato Chamber of Commerce business forum, contenders were pressed on how they would tackle rising debt, high rates, and a struggling CBD. The city’s debt has climbed toward $1 billion, with $63 million paid in interest alone last year - a reality weighing heavily on ratepayers and business owners.

Maria Huata, Deputy Chair of the Economic Development Committee, highlights Hamilton’s partnership with Waikato Tainui, “the second wealthiest iwi in the country with an asset base worth approximately $2.4 billion.” She believes stronger iwi–business collaboration is key to unlocking local opportunities. Her top priorities include partnering with Tainui Group Holdings to create employment pathways, prioritising local procurement through council contracts, and establishing a citywide think tank to unite business networks, iwi, and research entities.

“To power the aspirations of our city, a strong economic base is essential,” Huata says.

Sarah Thomson, Chair of the Strategic Growth Committee, argues Hamilton must “make every ratepayer dollar count, while building a strong future for our city.” She champions regional collaboration, noting Hamilton already saves over $3 million annually through joint procurement and water testing. “Partnering with Waikato District Council on three waters will save tens of millions on major infrastructure projects. It’s time to expand this collaboration,” she says.

Thomson also wants to bring more work back in-house to reduce consultant costs and strengthen expertise. As chair, she has led efforts to address the city’s shortage of industrial land and supports co-funding for the Eastern Transport Corridor, expected to deliver $1 billion in annual productivity benefits once complete.

Rachel Karalus, a lawyer and governance professional, is running on a platform of accountability and prudent financial management. “Now is the time to rebuild trust, rein in spending, reduce debt, and bring council back to basics,” she says. Karalus believes Hamilton’s financial challenges require disciplined leadership and transparent decision-making. “Ratepayers are not ATMs,” she adds, pledging to ensure council lives within its means. She also emphasises fostering innovation, supporting local businesses through fair procurement, and maintaining core services while reducing unnecessary costs.

Tim Macindoe, a former MP and current councillor, says the city’s escalating debt poses a serious threat to future growth. “We cannot continue spending money we do not have,” he warns, noting, “our debt has tripled in the last six years, including by more than 25% in the past 18 months.” Macindoe’s campaign centres on restoring financial stability, focusing on infrastructure, and lowering the burden on ratepayers. He has called for a leaner council, reduced bureaucracy, and targeted spending on essential services.

“Every dollar we save is a dollar that can be reinvested in the city’s long-term prosperity,” he says.

For Hamilton’s business community, the choice is clear: bold partnerships, regional collaboration, strict fiscal discipline, or urgent debt control. The outcome will shape not only council budgets but also how the city grows, innovates, and competes in the decade ahead.