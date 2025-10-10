Indus Lights the Way as Naming Rights Sponsor of the 2025 Waikato Diwali Mela In Hamilton

The 2025 Indus Waikato Diwali Mela in Hamilton will shine brighter than ever this year, thanks to Indus joining as the event's Naming Rights Sponsor.

The partnership creates a natural synergy between Indus's mission to simplify India's growth story and enable New Zealanders to invest seamlessly in India's markets, alongside the cultural vibrancy of one of Aotearoa's most anticipated celebrations, which will be held this year on Saturday, October 18 at Innes Common, Hamilton Lake.

Founded in Auckland, Indus is a financial technology company designed to make investing in India simple, transparent, and accessible for all New Zealanders. Through its digital platform, users can invest in hundreds of Indian mutual funds without the need for complex paperwork or hidden costs. With only a New Zealand driver’s licence or passport, investors can begin exploring opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies within minutes.

Security and trust are central to Indus’s philosophy. Client funds are safely held in New Zealand with ASB, while Indian investments are custodied through DBS Bank. The company is a registered financial services provider in New Zealand and licensed in India by the Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI), ensuring a high level of confidence and compliance. Indus also champions transparency, offering clear fees, flexibility, and peace of mind for Kiwi investors seeking to connect with India’s financial potential.

For Indus, sponsoring the Waikato Diwali Mela this year goes beyond visibility. It’s a celebration of shared heritage and community spirit. Diwali’s timeless message of light triumphing over darkness aligns perfectly with the company’s mission to empower people through opportunity, education, and access.

The sponsorship also allows organisers to enhance the Mela experience, from vibrant performances and local food stalls to family activities and business showcases. Indus’s support ensures the event continues to grow as a beacon of connection, diversity, and pride for the region.

As Indus co-founder and chief growth officer Vivek Parashar said: “This partnership is about more than a name. Diwali is about light, hope, and growth, values that reflect exactly what Indus stands for.”

With Indus leading the way, the 2025 Indus Waikato Diwali Mela promises to be a celebration of unity, culture, and community brighter than ever before.

Contact Indus

https://indus.nz

0800 463 871

support@indus.nz