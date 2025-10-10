Lodge Real Estate: Lighting Up Hamilton, Inside & Out

When you think of a real estate agency, you might picture houses, listings, open homes. But for Lodge Real Estate, it’s never been just about property. It’s about people, place, and purpose. That’s why it’s no surprise they’re stepping up as Platinum Sponsors for the Indus Waikato Diwali Mela 2025, because at their core, Lodge is in the business of community building.

Lodge has called Hamilton home since 1969, growing to become one of the city’s most trusted and recognisable agencies across Residential, Lifestyle, Commercial, Property Management and Body Corporate services. Their deep local roots give them not only market insight but also a heartfelt understanding of the people, cultures, and stories that make Waikato unique. With a team of over 140 property professionals and a strong commitment to excellence, Lodge continues to play a key role in shaping Hamilton’s urban landscape and helping families find a place they can truly call home.

What sets Lodge apart is their enduring sense of social purpose. They regularly back schools, sports clubs, local charities, and cultural events, believing that the true measure of a city’s health lies not just in square metres sold, but in lives uplifted. Their sponsorship portfolio includes partnerships with the WBOP Magic netball team, the Fine Homes Tour, the Deep Dive Division, and a wide range of community projects that support wellbeing, sport, and the arts. Lodge also supports initiatives such as Daffodil Day and the Memory Meadow planting project showing that their heart for Hamilton extends far beyond the housing market.

Their sponsorship of Diwali is a perfect match. Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is one of Hamilton’s most beloved and unifying celebrations. It brings people together across cultures, generations, and communities to celebrate hope, light, and renewal. Lodge’s support helps ensure everyone can experience it in full colour, joy, and connection.

This Diwali, as Hamilton’s skies light up in celebration, Lodge Real Estate is proud to shine a light of their own, not just in property, but in partnership, inclusion, and belonging.

Lodge Real Estate

28 Harwood Street, Hamilton Central

07 838 0044

www.lodge.co.nz