Testing begins on New Zealand's new census survey

The way New Zealand conducts the census is changing and people in New Plymouth, Christchurch, and Ashburton are among the first to test the new collection system.



In June 2025, Stats NZ announced plans to modernise the census. The new approach prioritises the use of data already collected by government (known as administrative or admin data), coupled with a new annual census survey.



Now, approximately 1,850 households across New Plymouth, Christchurch, and Ashburton are being invited to get involved in the first test of the new survey collection system.



“The live test is a critical step forward in designing and planning the new approach,” population and housing spokesperson Sean Broughton said.