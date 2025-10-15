Maisey Harris & Co: A Decade of Driving Business Freedom and Growth

By Cameron Coetzee

Tuesday night’s successful NZ Business Connect event, sponsored by Maisey Harris & Co (MHCo) at their premises in the Hamilton CBD, provided attendees with valuable insights into the firm’s success story and its distinctive approach to empowering business owners.

Founders Nathan Maisey and Peter Harris delivered an engaging presentation that explored the principles, challenges, and values underpinning their company’s remarkable growth over the past 10 years.

Established with the vision of redefining the traditional accounting model, Maisey Harris & Co has become synonymous with innovation, trust, and client-focused service.

Nathan and Peter shared how their journey began with a simple but powerful philosophy: to help clients gain freedom in three key areas: time, money, and mind. This framework continues to guide the firm’s strategic direction and client relationships today.

“Our goal has always been to help business owners ‘pedal to the metal’ while ensuring they have balance and clarity in their personal and professional lives,” said Nathan. He highlighted that MHCo’s success lies not only in technical excellence but in the team’s ability to translate complex financial data into actionable insights that drive real outcomes.

Peter expanded on this by noting that the firm’s advisory model places equal importance on strategy, communication, and long-term client partnership. “We’re not just accountants, we see ourselves as business partners. We aim to understand each client’s goals and challenges, and to provide them with the tools and advice to achieve sustainable growth,” he explained.

Over the past decade, Maisey Harris & Co has grown into a multi-office firm while maintaining the approachable, people-first culture that defines its identity. Both founders credited their dedicated team as the foundation of that success. “Our people are the heartbeat of the business,” Nathan said. “We invest heavily in developing our team because their passion and expertise translate directly into the results we achieve for clients.”

The NZ Business Connect event also addressed the realities of business leadership, including managing growth, adapting to economic shifts, and maintaining focus amidst uncertainty. Nathan and Peter’s candid reflections resonated strongly with attendees, many of whom are small and medium business owners facing similar challenges. Their emphasis on mindset, resilience, and purpose-driven leadership underscored MHCo’s reputation for authenticity and integrity.

The NZ Business Connect network praised Maisey Harris & Co for hosting a highly engaging and insightful event. Beyond celebrating a decade of success, the occasion highlighted the firm’s commitment to supporting the Waikato business community and championing sustainable, values-based growth.

As MHCo continues to evolve, its mission remains unchanged: to empower business owners to achieve financial clarity, personal freedom, and confidence in their future. Through expertise, innovation, and a genuine passion for helping others succeed, Maisey Harris & Co sets a high standard for professional service and leadership within the region.

