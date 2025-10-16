10 Hidden Costs of Selling the Traditional Way

Ever thought you’d walk away with the full sale price, only to find out later that the profit looks a lot smaller? You’re not alone. Many homeowners are caught off guard by the numerous hidden costs associated with selling through the traditional real estate route.

From agent commissions to staging fees, these costs creep in at every step of the process. And by the time you’ve paid them all, your final take-home figure can look very different from what you expected.

Here are 10 of the most common hidden costs to watch out for:

1. Agent Commissions

Real estate agents typically charge between 2% and 4% of the sale price, plus GST. On a $700,000 home, that could mean $14,000–$28,000 gone before you see the money.

2. Marketing Fees

Professional photos, online listings, social media boosts, and even print ads, sellers are often asked to pay for these up front.

3. Home Staging

A staged home might look great, but staging comes with a hefty price tag. Thousands of dollars can vanish before you’ve even had your first open home.

4. Open Homes & Private Viewings

It’s not just your property that’s on show, your life is, too. Endless tidying, rearranging, and disruption to your routine can drag on for weeks or even months.

5. Pre-Sale Repairs

Agents often recommend upgrades such as fresh paint, landscaping, and new carpets to attract buyers. However, these minor improvements can cost thousands of dollars, with no assurance of a return on investment.

6. Legal Fees Beyond the Basics

While basic legal work is standard, drawn-out negotiations or conditional offers can quickly drive legal costs higher than expected.

7. Time Delays

Every extra week on the market means more holding costs, rates, insurance, power bills, or even paying two mortgages if you’ve already bought elsewhere.

8. Failed Conditional Offers

Finance is falling through. Building reports are scaring off buyers. When offers collapse, you’re back to square one, and the clock keeps ticking.

9. Price Reductions

If your home doesn’t sell quickly, you may face pressure to drop the asking price, cutting into your expected profit.

10. Stress & Uncertainty

It’s not a dollar figure, but it’s real. The weeks of “what ifs,” disrupted weekends, and negotiations all take their toll.

When the Traditional Way Still Works

For some homeowners, the traditional route can still be the right choice. A good agent can bring:

Wider exposure: Your property gets listed online, in print, and pushed out to big buyer networks.

Auction competition: In a hot market, buyers competing against each other can push the price up.

Professional negotiation: Agents know how to work the room and can sometimes get a higher offer than you’d expect.

The trade-off is that settlement is rarely fast. Offers are often conditional, and even once they go unconditional, standard settlement periods usually stretch out 4–6 weeks or more.

If your priority is chasing the very top sale price and you’re comfortable with the process (and the costs), then the traditional way can work well.

Why Many Sellers Choose Private Buyers Instead

For homeowners who want certainty, speed, and simplicity, selling directly to a private buyer can be a smarter choice. With this option, there are:

No agent commissions

No marketing fees

No open homes or staging

No hidden surprises

Instead, you get a fair cash offer and a timeline that works for you. It’s quick, straightforward, and stress-free, without the added costs or uncertainty of the open market.

Selling your home doesn’t need to be complicated, and with Your Property Solutions, it isn’t.

Billy & Slade

Your Property Solutions

www.yourpropertysolutions.co.nz