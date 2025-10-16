NZ Opening of World's Fifth Largest Jeweller, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, to Boost Retail Sector

One of the world’s largest jewellery brands, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, has officially opened its first New Zealand showroom in Auckland, marking the beginning of a $75 million expansion that is set to boost the country’s retail sector and benefit local charities.

The Auckland outlet at Botany Town Centre is the brand’s 410th showroom globally and marks the brand’s entry into the 14th country of operations. The launch is the first of several planned for Wellington, Hamilton and Christchurch over the coming years. The nationwide rollout will create more than 80 new retail jobs, with up to 22 staff employed at each location.

The showroom was inaugurated by the Hon Mark Mitchell, Minister of Corrections, Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery, Minister for Ethnic Communities, Minister of Police and Minister for Sport and Recreation in the presence of Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group; Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, other official dignitaries from NZ parliament and senior management team members from Malabar Group.

The move follows the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates, which came into effect earlier this year and has opened new trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.

Founded in India in 1993 and now headquartered in the UAE, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has grown into a US 7.36 billion business operating across 14 countries, with more than 410 showrooms and 25,000 employees. The company is renowned for blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, and the new Auckland showroom offers more than 30,000 unique pieces spanning gold, diamond and gemstone jewellery.

Malabar Group Chairman M.P Ahammed says: “From a single showroom in India to expanding into our 14th country of operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ global growth journey has taken a historic leap forward today. The legacy of trust, tradition and responsible craftsmanship that Malabar Gold & Diamonds brings to New Zealand will establish us as the preferred jewellery shopping destination in the market. This milestone is not just a win for our brand but a testament to the global recognition of centuries-old Indian jewellery artisanship. We see New Zealand as a land of immense opportunity and cultural synergy, and this launch marks the beginning of a long-term relationship with the market and its people.”

Vice Chairman Abdul Salam K.P says: “Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ entry into New Zealand marks a proud milestone in our global journey and brings us closer to our vision of becoming the world’s No. 1 jewellery retailer. The Auckland launch was truly exceptional. The grand opening witnessed an unprecedented turnout and an overwhelming response from the local community. It was heartening to see people from diverse backgrounds appreciating the artistry, craftsmanship and heritage that define Malabar Gold & Diamonds. This achievement goes far beyond numbers; it reflects the emotional connection people share with our creations and the trust our brand continues to inspire. New Zealand has set a remarkable tone for the next phase of our international growth.”

Managing Director of International Operations Shamlal Ahamed says: “Malabar Gold & Diamonds is proud to expand into New Zealand, bringing our exquisite jewellery and exceptional services to an entirely new base of jewellery lovers. Beyond being our 14th country of operation, New Zealand and particularly Auckland represents a vibrant and growing market with a strong base of Indian sub-continent communities that deeply value both tradition and contemporary design. As one of the biggest proponents of the ‘Make in India; Market to the World’ initiative in the global jewellery arena, we remain committed to taking the rich legacy of Indian artistry to every corner of the world. We have already mapped out an ambitious growth plan for New Zealand with showroom openings planned across Wellington, Hamilton and Christchurch. In the broader Oceania region, we will also be opening more showrooms in Australia as well as expanding into Fiji. Today, we can truly say that the sun never sets on Malabar’s global presence.”

Malabar’s arrival will also provide a boost to New Zealand charities with five percent of local profits dedicated to community initiatives in areas such as health, housing, hunger eradication, education and environmental preservation.

This forms part of the group’s long-standing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment. Worldwide, Malabar funds more than 70,000 meals daily as part of the group’s Hunger Free World initiatives, operates over 700 micro learning centres for underprivileged children, supports scholarships for students and housing projects for women in need.

Shamlal Ahamed says: “New Zealand is a market brimming with potential, offering us an opportunity to connect with a diverse customer base that appreciates both tradition and contemporary design. With the UAE as our international base, the CEPA agreement has made it easier to bring our brand and its heritage to New Zealand. We believe this is the beginning of a long and prosperous partnership.”

He says every purchase at Malabar Gold & Diamonds is safeguarded by the “Malabar Promise” a commitment to uncompromising quality and service excellence. This includes 100% value on diamond and gold exchange, guaranteed buyback, hallmarked jewellery, lifetime maintenance and the exclusive use of tested and certified natural diamonds.