Quarter of Te Pāti Māori and One in Five ACT Voters Say Violence May Be Needed to 'Fix' New Zealand

A new Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll reveals worrying levels of support for political violence across the political spectrum. One in four Te Pāti Māori voters and one in five ACT voters agree that “New Zealanders may have to resort to violence to get the country back on track.”



Younger New Zealanders are far more likely to back political violence — and less likely to have friends with different political views — than older generations.



Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams said:



“It’s alarming that so many New Zealanders think violence might be justified to ‘fix’ the country. This isn’t a fringe issue any more; it’s a massive red flag for the health of our democracy.”



“Younger people are not only more open to violence, but they’re also less likely to have friends who see the world differently. That kind of political isolation breeds extremism.”



“It is frustrating that having had staff receive death threats and direct intimidation, the Police take absolutely no interest. It puts off good people from participating in public affairs - although for some that is the very purpose. We should not have to wait for a tragedy for the Police to get their act together."



"It’s also time for party leaders to take responsibility and tone down the rhetoric before it escalates further. Democracy depends on debate, not intimidation. Once people stop talking to each other and start seeing violence as an answer, we’re in real trouble.”