Ace High Motor Inn: Your Home Away From Home in Napier

REVIEW BY PHILLIP QUAY

No matter what time of the year the Hawke's Bay is a great place to visit whether it be for wine, major events or its renowned art-deco architecture.

It is also renowned for its quality accommodation and hospitality industry.

During my recent visits to the region I have stayed at Ace High Motor Inn in Napier where hosts Frank and Maureen make you feel not only welcome as a guest but more like being one of the family.

The couple have plenty of experience in the motel sector and they know how important it is to treat guest well and attend to their every need.

One of the most important aspects of any motel to me is its cleanliness and on that basis Ace High Motor is second to none. The whole room - from the toilet and shower to the lounge and rest of the apartment - are sparkling clean and well maintained.

There are full cooking facilities in all but three of the motel’s 16 units.

Several of the larger units can sleep up to six guests making the motel ideal for families as well as school and sports teams.

Ace High Motor Inn also ranks highly on location. is suited for business or family and is located central to the greater Napier area. It is situated halfway between Napier city and the Taradale shopping centre and are approximately 5 minutes drive to Napier's city centre and most of its attractions. Cycles and BBQ's are also available.

One of its important points of difference to other motels is that is pet-friendly.

To add to the motel’s facilities there is an outdoor swimming pool while there are spa pools featured in the wheelchair access units.

The showers have great water pressure and it is nice to see the complimentary milk provided in glass bottles not those annoying pods which are very frustrating when it comes to opening them.

When it comes to knowledge of the Hawke’s Bay area it pays to ask the hosts. They are great judges when it comes to recommending places to eat or places or activities to visit for all age groups.

Taxis are close at hand and the main bus link to the city is one minute’s walk from Ace High Motor Inn.

Anderson’s Park is 2 minutes drive down the road where there are spacious picnic areas, a large playground and duck ponds.

Property highlights:

Outdoor pool

Hot Tub

Free Wi-fi

Kitchenette

Children's playground

Golf course (within 3km)



Address:

399 Kennedy Rd, Napier

Free phone 0800 270 361

Telephone: (06) 843 3109

Email: info@acehigh.co.nz

Website: www.acehigh.co.nz