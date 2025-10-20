A Family Tradition of Craftsmanship – First Rate Finish Welcomed to NZ Business Connect

It is a pleasure to introduce Monty McFarlane and his team at First Rate Finish to NZ Business Connect. Painting runs deep in Monty’s family, with his father beginning his career in 1946 and his brother Greg continuing the tradition for more than 35 years. Today, that legacy is carried forward by Monty and his stepsons, Mika and Talin, who together bring skill, reliability, and family values to every project.

Founded 18 years ago, First Rate Finish Ltd has built a strong reputation across the Waikato for excellence in both interior and exterior painting. The team specialises in a full range of services including repainting, wallpapering, plastering, roof painting, and staining. Whether it’s a rental refresh, a home renovation, or light commercial work, Monty and his crew deliver a professional, high-quality result every time.

First Rate Finish is trusted by many leading property management firms in the region and is the preferred contractor for numerous ongoing maintenance and repair projects. The company’s top markets include rental properties, owner-occupied renovations, general maintenance, tenant damage repairs, and light commercial painting.

What sets Monty and his team apart is their commitment to responsiveness and reliability. They answer the phone, respond quickly to enquiries, and follow through on every promise. Their fast turnaround times and ability to take on jobs at short notice have made them a go-to choice for property managers and homeowners alike.

Monty’s philosophy is simple: deliver quality workmanship and stand behind it. Every job is guaranteed, and if a client isn’t completely happy, the team will fix any issues without hesitation. That dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in their glowing Google reviews, where clients consistently praise their professionalism, honesty, and attention to detail.

With decades of experience, family pride, and a passion for great results, First Rate Finish continues to set the standard for painting and decorating in the Waikato. NZ Business Connect welcomes Monty McFarlane and First Rate Finish, a business built on integrity, craftsmanship, and trust.

Contact First Rate Finish

https://www.firstratefinish.co.nz/

07 929 5536

