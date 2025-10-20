Creating a Safe Haven for Coeliacs - Wooden Spoon Joins NZ Business Connect

It is a pleasure to introduce Wooden Spoon, owned by Hamilton chef Hannah Alley, to NZ Business Connect. Hannah has worked in the hospitality industry since 2016, always with the dream of running her own café. When the opportunity arose in 2023, she leapt at the chance, determined to create something truly unique, a café that was not only warm and welcoming but 100% coeliac safe.

Diagnosed with coeliac disease at the age of seven, Hannah knows firsthand the challenges of dining out safely. With few fully gluten-free options in Hamilton, she saw an opportunity to fill the gap. The result is Wooden Spoon, the city’s only 100% coeliac-safe café, where every item on the menu is entirely gluten free and completely delicious.

Since opening in November 2023, Wooden Spoon has quickly become a favourite for locals, serving up great food, great coffee, and genuine hospitality. The café proudly uses locally roasted beans from Grey Roasting Co., based at MADE in Hamilton East. Their menu features a wide selection of cabinet treats, focaccia sandwiches, salads, sweets, and daily bakes such as scones and cinnamon rolls, all gluten free and made with care.

Hannah and her team also provide catering for all types of events, from corporate morning teas to private functions. Their friendly barista and café manager, a long-time hospitality professional, has helped build a strong sense of community by greeting customers by name and creating an atmosphere where everyone feels welcome.

While Wooden Spoon is a haven for coeliacs seeking peace of mind, it is also a café for everyone. Hannah’s philosophy is simple: to serve wholesome, high-quality food that all can enjoy, without compromise. The café’s success has been recognised with a Highly Commended award in the New Business category at the Hamilton Central Business Awards, reflecting its growing reputation for excellence.

At its heart, Wooden Spoon is about community, connection, and quality, proving that gluten free can be every bit as good, if not better. NZ Business Connect welcomes Hannah Alley and Wooden Spoon, a café redefining what great food and service mean in Hamilton.

Contact Hannah Alley

woodenspoonhome@gmail.com

0210 909 0662

169 London Street, Hamilton Central

Facebook

