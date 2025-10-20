Treasurebox: Smart-Priced Furniture, Fast From a Local NZ Warehouse
Monday 20 October 2025, 11:06PM
34 views
Treasurebox is a New Zealand e-commerce furniture brand focused on reliable value and fast fulfilment. We keep things practical: tight SKU curation, transparent stock, and bundles that make outfitting your home simple—so you can upgrade comfort without overspending.
Why shoppers choose us
• Local warehousing with NZ-wide delivery and convenient pick-up in Auckland Silverdale.
• Products that balance looks, function and easy maintenance for real homes.
• A pricing philosophy that prioritises honest materials and workmanship.
Where to start — high-impact sub-categories
(Living Room & Lounge)
• Armchair — add a reading corner or extra lounge seat with fabric or velvet options. Treasurebox
• Sofa Beds — space-savvy seating that flips to guest bedding.
• Entertainment Units — manage media cleanly with lowline designs.
• TV Cabinets — sizes/finishes for different lounge layouts.
(Dining & Bar)
• Dining Chairs — modern to classic, easy-clean finishes.
• Bar Stools — kitchen-island and home-bar staples.
• Dining Seating — one page for chairs, benches and stools.
(Bedroom)
• Bed Frames — single to super-king, including storage/bunk options.
• Mattresses — Bonnell and pocket-spring choices to match your sleep feel.
• Bedside Tables — height-matched pieces for cohesive sets.
• Wardrobes — modular storage with practical layouts.
• Dressers / Dressing Tables — storage plus display surface in one.
(Home-Office & Study)
• Office Chairs — ergonomics first for long sessions.
• Desks — options including sit-stand and corner layouts.
• Bookcases & Shelving — robust structure, tidy storage.
• Home Office Collection — plan your desk, chair and storage on one page.
(Outdoor & ToughOut)
• Outdoor Furniture — weather-ready sets for NZ backyards.
• ToughOut Series — gazebos, sheds and accessories built for wind, rain and UV.
• Gazebos — from home events to markets, strong value vs rental.
How to shop
Explore the full range at Treasurebox. NZ-wide delivery is available, or visit our Auckland Silverdale location for pick-up and in-person advice.
About Treasurebox
We’re here to help Kiwi households live more comfortably without overspending—through smarter prices, reliable fulfilment and honest product value. Media and partnership enquiries are welcome.