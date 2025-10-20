infonews.co.nz
FURNITURE

Treasurebox: Smart-Priced Furniture, Fast From a Local NZ Warehouse

Classic Brands

Monday 20 October 2025, 11:06PM

By Classic Brands

Treasurebox is a New Zealand e-commerce furniture brand focused on reliable value and fast fulfilment. We keep things practical: tight SKU curation, transparent stock, and bundles that make outfitting your home simple—so you can upgrade comfort without overspending.

Why shoppers choose us
• Local warehousing with NZ-wide delivery and convenient pick-up in Auckland Silverdale.
• Products that balance looks, function and easy maintenance for real homes.
• A pricing philosophy that prioritises honest materials and workmanship.

Where to start — high-impact sub-categories
(Living Room & Lounge)
Armchair — add a reading corner or extra lounge seat with fabric or velvet options. Treasurebox
Sofa Beds  — space-savvy seating that flips to guest bedding. 
Entertainment Units — manage media cleanly with lowline designs. 
TV Cabinets  — sizes/finishes for different lounge layouts. 

(Dining & Bar)
Dining Chairs — modern to classic, easy-clean finishes. 
Bar Stools — kitchen-island and home-bar staples. 
Dining Seating  — one page for chairs, benches and stools. 

(Bedroom)
Bed Frames  — single to super-king, including storage/bunk options. 
Mattresses  — Bonnell and pocket-spring choices to match your sleep feel. 
Bedside Tables  — height-matched pieces for cohesive sets. 
Wardrobes  — modular storage with practical layouts. 
• Dressers / Dressing Tables  — storage plus display surface in one.

(Home-Office & Study)
Office Chairs — ergonomics first for long sessions. 
Desks — options including sit-stand and corner layouts. 
Bookcases & Shelving  — robust structure, tidy storage. 
Home Office Collection — plan your desk, chair and storage on one page. 

(Outdoor & ToughOut)
Outdoor Furniture  — weather-ready sets for NZ backyards. 
• ToughOut Series — gazebos, sheds and accessories built for wind, rain and UV. 
Gazebos  — from home events to markets, strong value vs rental. 

How to shop
Explore the full range at Treasurebox. NZ-wide delivery is available, or visit our Auckland Silverdale location for pick-up and in-person advice. 

About Treasurebox
We’re here to help Kiwi households live more comfortably without overspending—through smarter prices, reliable fulfilment and honest product value. Media and partnership enquiries are welcome.