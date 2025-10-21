Patrons Bar and Restaurant Becomes a New Member of NZ Business Connect – Character, Craft and Community

NZ Business Connect is pleased to welcome Patrons Bar and Restaurant and Patrons Brewing Company, located on Hood Street in Hamilton Central. Established in 2022, Patrons has quickly become a favourite destination for those who appreciate quality hospitality, locally brewed craft beer, and memorable experiences shared with friends, colleagues, and community.

Patrons Brewing Company was created with a unique concept in mind. Instead of simply building a range of craft beers based on flavour profiles, the team wanted to brew beers that also reflect emotions, personalities, and the moods people bring with them. Their tagline, Beer with Character, reflects this philosophy and has become a defining point of difference for the brand.

Every drop of beer is brewed on site, moving directly from fermentation tanks to pint glasses. With sixteen variations of fresh craft beer available at any time, guests are treated to a true brewery-to-bar experience. This commitment to freshness and craftsmanship is at the heart of what makes Patrons stand out in Hamilton’s hospitality scene.

Beyond the beer, Patrons Bar and Restaurant offers a warm atmosphere, an engaging venue, and in-house curated food designed to pair perfectly with their beverages. From casual catchups to corporate events, the space caters to a wide variety of guests and occasions. Their target market includes event organisers, corporate groups, private function hosts, distribution partners, and future franchise opportunities.

Patrons prides itself on its hands-on leadership, passionate team, and wide product offering. With a strong focus on hospitality done well, the venue delivers efficient service, genuine warmth, and a high-quality experience from the moment guests walk through the door.

The business operates on a simple yet powerful core value: do the right thing, even when no one is watching. This guides their approach to service, brewing, leadership, and customer care.

NZ Business Connect is delighted to have Patrons Bar and Restaurant as part of the network, and we look forward to seeing their continued growth as a vibrant contributor to Hamilton’s hospitality culture.

Contact Patrons Bar and Restaurant

info@patronsbrewing.co.nz

021 896 435

29A Hood Street, Hamilton

https://patrons.co.nz/

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz