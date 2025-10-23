Alissa Bell Named NZ Lawyer Elite Women 2025 Winner

Alissa Bell, partner and chair of the board at McVeagh Fleming, has been named a winner of the Australasian Lawyer and NZ Lawyer Elite Women 2025, joining an exclusive group of trailblazing female lawyers recognized for their leadership and impact across the legal profession.

Bell, who made history in 2023 as McVeagh Fleming’s first female chair in the firm’s century-long history, is celebrated for her expertise in family law, mediation, and criminal matters. She leads her team with pragmatic advice and a steadfast commitment to strong outcomes for clients. As a qualified family specialist mediator and collaborative law practitioner, Bell is widely respected for her ability to navigate complex situations with empathy and professionalism.

A passionate advocate for access to justice, diversity, and inclusion, Bell has championed flexible work arrangements and part-time partnerships, opening doors for women and caregivers in the legal profession. Her leadership has helped shape a more equitable and supportive workplace, reflecting the broader goals of the Elite Women initiative, which highlights those who combine legal excellence with ethical leadership and a commitment to service.

Beyond her work at the firm, Bell is an active member of the legal community, serving on The Law Association’s Family Law Committee, the Family Court Association, and participating in the international Ally Law network. She is also a sought-after speaker and mentor, empowering the next generation of women in law.

Bell’s recognition highlights her dedication to excellence and her enduring impact on the profession, inspiring others to lead with integrity and purpose.

