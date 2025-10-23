How to use a solid conditioner bar

Switching to a solid conditioner bar is a great step toward reducing single-use plastic. Once you try it, you’ll see how simple it is — the key is to use plenty of water to help the bar glide and activate properly.

Step-by-step guide

Wet both your hair and the bar thoroughly. Rub the bar directly on the areas of your hair that need the most conditioning. Keep adding water as you go — this helps spread the product evenly and activates the ingredients. If your hair is thick, working in sections can make it easier. Leave the conditioner on for 1–2 minutes before rinsing it out completely.

Why use a conditioner bar?

Solid conditioner bars provide the same level of nourishment and softness as traditional bottled conditioners — just without the excess water and plastic packaging. For best results, always leave it in for a couple of minutes before rinsing, and consider combing it through to distribute evenly.

What’s inside

These bars are made from rich, hair-loving ingredients like coconut oil, cocoa butter, argan oil, and pro-vitamin B5, all combined with gentle conditioning agents and natural essential oils. This blend helps smooth and hydrate your hair while being kind to the environment.

Storage tips

To help your bar last longer, keep it dry between uses. The best option is a Block Dock, which allows for maximum airflow and prevents the bar from softening. If you don’t have one, make sure to let your bar dry completely before storing it away.

How long does it last?

Because solid conditioner bars are highly concentrated and contain no added water, they tend to last far longer than bottled versions — roughly equivalent to about four bottles of conditioner.

You can read the full article here:

� Original article on Dear Heart NZ