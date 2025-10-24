'Above and Below' by Leon Aarts
Friday 24 October 2025, 7:11PM
By Leon Aarts
30 views
Final Verdict: ★★★★½ (4.5/5)
A quiet masterpiece of Aarts’ oeuvre—"Ábove and Below" achieves what few expressionists dare: philosophical rigor through formal restraint. It is the hinge between his earlier chaos and later introspection, the visual equivalent of a held note in a jazz solo. Not his loudest, but arguably his deepest.
"Two worlds, one breath: Aarts paints the silence between heaven and hell—and lets the spiral fall."