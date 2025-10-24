'Man' oils on canvas by Leon Aarts (1982) (for sale)

'Man' oils on canvas board by Leon Aarts c.1982 (for sale-framed) Credit: Leon Aarts

This oil painting, "Man" (1982) by Leon Aarts (b. 1961, Christchurch, New Zealand), is a haunting, hallucinatory portrait that channels Edvard Munch's existential anguish into a contemporary scream—a green-skinned specter emerging from a golden vortex, framed as if trapped in a gilded reliquary.

Expressionist Visage: Munch's The Scream reborn in Francis Bacon's fleshy distortion—wide eyes and contorted features scream silent torment, but with Kandinsky's abstract auras.

Final Verdict: ★★★★½ (4.5/5)

"He stares from the frame, scars like shattered lyre strings, whispering: What does it mean to be man—screaming, still?"