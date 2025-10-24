infonews.co.nz
ART

'Man Playing Mandolin' mixed media on board, by Leon Aarts (for sale)

Leon Aarts

Friday 24 October 2025, 8:22PM

By Leon Aarts

'Man Playing Mandolin', by Leon Aarts, mixed media, acrylics, on hardwood. (for sale)
This acrylic painting, "Man Playing Mandolin" (2010) by Leon Aarts (b.1961, Christchurch, New Zealand), is a blues-drenched, Orphic nocturne—a single figure fused with his instrument in a swirling cobalt vortex, as if Orpheus had traded his lyre for a battered mandolin and descended into Delta blues Hades.

Monochrome Mastery: 50 shades of blue without monotony—proof of Aarts’ late-period confidence.

Sculptural Line: Thick black contours carved with palette knife—relief map of sorrow.

Strengths

Emotional economy—one figure, one color, infinite feeling
Perfect marriage of myth and music
Technical virtuosity in restraint
Career pivot: proves Aarts thrives in subtraction

Final Verdict: ★★★★★ (5/5)

A late-masterpiece—"Man Playing Mandolin" is Leon Aarts’ Kind of Blue