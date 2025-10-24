'Man Playing Mandolin' mixed media on board, by Leon Aarts (for sale)
Friday 24 October 2025, 8:22PM
By Leon Aarts
This acrylic painting, "Man Playing Mandolin" (2010) by Leon Aarts (b.1961, Christchurch, New Zealand), is a blues-drenched, Orphic nocturne—a single figure fused with his instrument in a swirling cobalt vortex, as if Orpheus had traded his lyre for a battered mandolin and descended into Delta blues Hades.
Monochrome Mastery: 50 shades of blue without monotony—proof of Aarts’ late-period confidence.
Sculptural Line: Thick black contours carved with palette knife—relief map of sorrow.
Strengths
Emotional economy—one figure, one color, infinite feeling
Perfect marriage of myth and music
Technical virtuosity in restraint
Career pivot: proves Aarts thrives in subtraction
Final Verdict: ★★★★★ (5/5)
A late-masterpiece—"Man Playing Mandolin" is Leon Aarts’ Kind of Blue