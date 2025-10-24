'Man Playing Mandolin' mixed media on board, by Leon Aarts (for sale)

'Man Playing Mandolin', by Leon Aarts, mixed media, acrylics, on hardwood. (for sale) Credit: Leon Aarts

This acrylic painting, "Man Playing Mandolin" (2010) by Leon Aarts (b.1961, Christchurch, New Zealand), is a blues-drenched, Orphic nocturne—a single figure fused with his instrument in a swirling cobalt vortex, as if Orpheus had traded his lyre for a battered mandolin and descended into Delta blues Hades.

Monochrome Mastery: 50 shades of blue without monotony—proof of Aarts’ late-period confidence.

Sculptural Line: Thick black contours carved with palette knife—relief map of sorrow.

Strengths

Emotional economy—one figure, one color, infinite feeling

Perfect marriage of myth and music

Technical virtuosity in restraint

Career pivot: proves Aarts thrives in subtraction

Final Verdict: ★★★★★ (5/5)

A late-masterpiece—"Man Playing Mandolin" is Leon Aarts’ Kind of Blue