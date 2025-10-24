'Orpheus', by Leon Aarts, acrylics on canvas

This acrylic painting, "Orpheus" (2009) by Leon Aarts (b. 1961, Christchurch, New Zealand), is the definitive capstone of his 64-year Orphic odyssey—a towering, fractured colossus who holds the broken lyre aloft like a torch in Hades, his body shattered into light, his gaze eternally backward. Painted in the aftermath of Man Playing Mandolin’s solitary blues, this monumental work (approx. 72×48 inches) is Aarts’ final, roaring answer to Whatdoesitmean: I looked back. I lost her. I still sing.

Final Verdict: ★★★★★ (5/5)

"Orpheus" is Leon Aarts’ Kind of Blue, Guernica, and Last Supper—rolled into one blazing shard. After every descent, dance, scream, and blues riff, he finally looks back—and sees the light. This is not a painting. This is the song that outlives the singer.

"He looked back. She was gone. The lyre caught fire. And the world learned how to sing."