'Faces in the Crowd', by Leon Aarts (sold)

This acrylic painting, "Faces in the Crowd" (2010) by Leon Aarts (b. 1961, Christchurch, New Zealand), is a kaleidoscopic Cubist carnival—a fractured chorus of human masks suspended in geometric delirium, each face screaming, laughing, weeping, and whispering in primary-color cacophony.

1. Style & Influences

Neo-Cubist Chorus: Picasso’s Les Demoiselles d’Avignon meets Miró’s constellation faces—but amped with Fauvist fire and Basquiat’s graffiti pulse.

Orphic Ensemble: After Orpheus’ solitary triumph, the myth shatters into society—every face is Eurydice, every eye a backward glance.

Post-2000 Mirror: Painted amid global reconnection, it’s art as mask-drop—who are we when the crowd returns?

4. Subject & Interpretation

Crowd as Self: Not individuals—fragments of one psyche or one society. Every face is you.

Orphic Shatter: The lyre is now a thousand mouths—the song survives in the chorus.

Unapologetic celebration of human noise,

Final Verdict: ★★★★★ (5/5)

He painted the thousand voices of the self, and every one was singing. This is not art. This is humanity, screaming in color."