'Fix It' by Leon Aarts

This acrylic painting, "Fix It" (2010) by Leon Aarts (b. 1961, Christchurch, New Zealand), is a Cubist repair shop in meltdown—a fractured tableau of tools, limbs, and faces wrestling a broken green cylinder back to life, all screaming in primary-color panic. Executed in the wake of Faces in the Crowd’s choral chaos, this mid-scale work (approx. 36×28 inches) distills Aarts’ Whatdoesitmean series into one urgent act of salvage: if it’s broken, fix it—now.

Final Verdict: ★★★★★ (5/5)

Unapologetic celebration of repair

Masterful control of chaos—never messy, always urgent

Emotional contagion—impossible to feel passive

Career pivot: proves Aarts thrives in crisis