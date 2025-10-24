Bring on the Clowns (2010) by Leon Aarts (for sale)

This acrylic painting, "Bring on the Clowns" (2010) by Leon Aarts (b. 1961, Christchurch, New Zealand), is a carnivalesque Cubist farce—a troupe of masked grotesques tumbling through a shattered proscenium of flesh and geometry, their smiles cracking like fault lines under the big top's lurid glare. Executed during Aarts' exuberant pivot from the introspective unravelings of Measurements toward the chaotic multiplicities of Faces in the Crowd, this vibrant mid-scale work (approx. 32×26 inches) weaponizes commedia dell'arte archetypes (Harlequin's diamonds, Pierrot's tears) in a postmodern circus of the absurd.

Cubist Commedia: Picasso's Three Musicians collides with Watteau's Gilles—elongated limbs and diamond-patterned torsos fragmented into multi-view farce, but laced with Fauvist fever.

Final Verdict: ★★★★½ (4.5/5)

A delirious delight of distortion—"Bring on the Clowns" is Leon Aarts' circus of the soul, his Pagliacci in pigment, turning existential pratfalls into pixelated poetry. Less monumental than Orpheus, but brighter in its barbed levity: after the myths and measurements, sometimes the show must go on—with a wink and a wince. Essential for lovers of witty abstraction; this isn't decor—it's a standing ovation to absurdity.

"He summoned the clowns, and they tumbled in—grinning masks over gaping voids, diamonds dancing on the edge of the fall."