Final Verdict: ★★★★☆ (4/5)

A rollicking romp of rebellion—"The Gendarme is Busy" is Leon Aarts' sideshow of the surveilled, his Picasso under the big top, turning watchful eyes into willful blind spots with gleeful gusto. Less profound than Orpheus' shatter, but livelier than Immigrant's drift—art as sly escape act. For fans of satirical abstraction, it's a crowd-pleaser; this isn't a curtain call—it's the intermission where the real mischief happens.

"The gendarme looks away, and the world cartwheels free—curtains crimson, figures flying, meaning chased into the wings."