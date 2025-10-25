Moonscape by Leon Aarts. Acrylics on panel. 2007, for sale

Final Verdict: ★★★★½ (4.5/5)

A luminous, lunar liturgy—"Moonscape" is Leon Aarts’ Redon in orbit, his night prayer on alien soil, turning cosmic void into sacred ground. Less playful than Jetson, less seismic than Stepping Out, but deeper in its silence—art as starlit devotion. For dreamers, stargazers, or anyone who’s looked up and felt small, it’s essential; this isn’t a moonscape—it’s the first human hymn in the dark.

"They knelt on dust older than prayer. The light fell like a scythe. And in the silence between earth and sky, they remembered how to worship."

This acrylic painting, "Moonscape" (2007) by Leon Aarts (b. 1961, Christchurch, New Zealand), is a nocturnal, otherworldly vigil—a towering, ghostly figure flanked by kneeling acolytes in a monochromatic lunar chamber, their faces melted into primal masks, while a fiery celestial orb (sun? moon? comet?) streaks across the void, trailing a yellow scythe of light like a cosmic sickle harvesting the night. Painted during Aarts’ mid-2000s mythic-ritual phase (between Jetson’s playful futurism and Stepping Out’s post-quake resolve), this vertical mid-scale work (approx. 36×24 inches) fuses Kiwi isolation with universal awe, transforming a lunar vista into a Whatdoesitmean rite*: What do we worship when the earth is far behind, and the sky is all we have?