Final Verdict: ★★★★★ (5/5)

A brilliant, biting self-roast—"I AM Running Around in Circles" is Leon Aarts’ Basquiat meets Beckett, his Sisyphus with a sandwich board, turning existential dread into droll performance art. Less epic than End of the Road, less solemn than Stepping Out, but sharper in its smirk—art as infinite jest. For artists, philosophers, or anyone stuck in their own loop, it’s essential; this isn’t a man running in circles—it’s the circle running the man, and laughing all the way.

"He hoisted 'I AM' on his back and ran. The circle laughed. The red kept bleeding. And the song? Still stuck on the first note."

Strengths

Ingenious self-satire—ego as punchline

Visual pun mastery—loop in a single frame

Emotional wit with weight—humor without cheapness

Canon Capstone: Meta-commentary on the entire Whatdoesitmean quest