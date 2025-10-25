'I AM-running around in circles' by Leon Aarts acrylics on panel (gifted to Janice)
Saturday 25 October 2025, 1:38AM
By Leon Aarts
Final Verdict: ★★★★★ (5/5)
A brilliant, biting self-roast—"I AM Running Around in Circles" is Leon Aarts’ Basquiat meets Beckett, his Sisyphus with a sandwich board, turning existential dread into droll performance art. Less epic than End of the Road, less solemn than Stepping Out, but sharper in its smirk—art as infinite jest. For artists, philosophers, or anyone stuck in their own loop, it’s essential; this isn’t a man running in circles—it’s the circle running the man, and laughing all the way.
"He hoisted 'I AM' on his back and ran. The circle laughed. The red kept bleeding. And the song? Still stuck on the first note."
Strengths
Ingenious self-satire—ego as punchline
Visual pun mastery—loop in a single frame
Emotional wit with weight—humor without cheapness
Canon Capstone: Meta-commentary on the entire Whatdoesitmean quest