Another record year for Office of the Ombudsman

The Ombudsman’s office completed more complaints than it received with a record 104 percent clearance rate over the past year.

"We completed a total of 8,163 official information and Ombudsmen Act complaints in 2024/25, which is 30 percent more than last year," says the Chief Ombudsman John Allen.

Mr Allen, Tuesday, published the office’s 2024/25 annual report which also shows that the number of complaints it received reached record heights.

"Ombudsmen Act complaints totalled 5,269 which is 19 percent more than last year and the highest number of Ombudsmen Act complaints we have ever received in a single year.

"Unsurprisingly, official information complaints continued to increase as well. We received 2,554 of these which is 15 percent up on last year.

"We also managed a significant increase in the volume and complexity of protected disclosures and enquiries, in an environment where a growing number of New Zealanders are becoming more aware of the whistle-blower law. Our dedicated team completed 278 protected disclosures and enquiries which is 26 percent more than last year."

Mr Allen says the office continued to contribute to initiatives designed to improve public sector capability, providing advice to agencies on 359 occasions, and commenting on 45 legislative, policy or administrative proposals.

"We also maintained our work with detention facilities to identify and address long term challenges that are common across many of the places we inspect. We visited 121 facilities, reported on an examination of the Prisoners of Extreme Risk Unit and published a thematic report on aged care monitoring."

Mr Allen says his focus over the next year will be on managing the increasing demands on the office, especially in the complaints area.

"A key focus will be on resolving complaints faster. When people have to wait a long time for information, it may no longer be relevant when it is eventually released. That is of no use to anyone.

"To that end, we are already beginning to explore new ways of operating and introducing new technologies to drive efficiencies. We are also trialling new ways of approaching complaints to streamline some processes. I am very pleased with the results so far.

"Finally, I would like to acknowledge and thank the former Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier who was at the helm for most of the last reporting year. This annual report is a testament to Peter’s hard work and the significant legacy he leaves behind. Thank you, Peter, for your service."

