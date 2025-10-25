Greenhouse gas emissions fall 1.5 percent in the June 2025 quarter

Seasonally adjusted industry and household greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Aotearoa New Zealand decreased 1.5 percent (287 kilotonnes) in the June 2025 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.



“The fall in emissions this quarter was mainly driven by the manufacturing industry, with most other industries also recording a reduction in emissions,” environment statistics spokesperson Tehseen Islam said.



Over this quarter, industry emissions (excluding households) decreased by 1.5 percent (258 kilotonnes). By comparison, gross domestic product (GDP) decreased 0.9 percent in the same period.



Seasonally adjusted emissions from households fell 0.6 percent (12 kilotonnes) in the June 2025 quarter.