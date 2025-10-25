Triple adventure swing launches in Queenstown

QUEENSTOWN

The South Island's first three-person adventure swing opened at the iconic Queenstown home of AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand (AJHBNZ) Friday.

AJHBNZ co-founder Henry van Asch and Destination Queenstown chief executive Mat Woods were the first riders of the anticipated Kawarau Swing at the official launch today. Located at the original home of bungy – the Kawarau Bridge – the Kawarau Swing has been designed as a milder, family-friendly alternative to the world-renowned, adrenalin-fuelled bungy jump. The swing is the latest addition to AJHBNZ, which has been operating for almost 37 years.



AJHBNZ CEO David Mitchell says the new swing offers single, tandem, or three-person rides and is an inclusive and accessible option for all thrill-seekers.



“We’re very excited to be launching another safe and exhilarating experience at the Kawarau Bungy Centre,” he says. “The Kawarau Swing is a fantastic, family-friendly experience that complements our bungy and zipline activities to elevate the overall guest experience. It’s been years in the making, and we’re excited to see this great innovation come to fruition at the original home of bungy.”



The Kawarau Swing launches from a dedicated platform on the Kawarau Bridge viewing deck, and the retractable floor means no self-initiated ‘step off’ is required. It then sends guests swinging 43 metres above the Kawarau River, before a smooth winch return to the swing deck.



Van Asch says the experience is perfect for those wanting to try an adrenaline activity but aren’t ready for the intensity of a bungy jump.



“The Kawarau Swing hits that sweet spot between the full-on adrenaline rush of a bungy and the pure joy of a zipride,” he says. “It will enhance Queenstown’s adventure tourism offering – we expect it to be very popular with visiting families, couples and groups. The swing was designed with families and couples in mind, and anyone from the age of eight can ride it. It’s also a fun activity for spectators, who can watch every bit of the action from the viewing platform.”



After three years of planning, design and engineering, the Kawarau Swing has undergone rigorous testing, peer reviews, weight tests and independent inspections before opening today. AJHBNZ staff are continuously trained at the highest level to adhere to the company’s impeccable safety standards.



“Safety is number one with all of our experiences and has been since we opened in 1988,” van Asch adds. “Our stringent safety systems have been part of the process every step of the way for the Kawarau Swing. Now it’s ready for people to come out here and enjoy it.”