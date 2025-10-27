'Still Life with bottle of wine', by Leon Aarts

Still Life, in acrylics on canvas board by Leon Aarts (for sale) Credit: Leon Aarts

"Still Life" by Leon Aarts is a vibrant, expressive composition rendered in acrylic on canvas board, measuring approximately 300 x 400 mm (about 12 x 16 inches). The work depicts a classic still life arrangement: a woven basket overflowing with a mix of green, red, and orange apples; a bottle of wine standing tall; scattered pears; and a white plate holding golden pastries or bananas. A draped white cloth adds texture and balance, while the background fades into soft blues and neutrals. The overall style blends impressionistic looseness with expressionistic flair—bold, gestural brushstrokes and vivid color contrasts evoke emotion and movement, reminiscent of influences like Brett Whiteley or Wassily Kandinsky, whom Aarts has cited. The frame appears to be a distressed gold wood, enhancing its intimate, domestic feel. This piece captures the abundance and transience of everyday objects with a soulful, almost Fauvist intensity.

A vivid, Whiteley-inspired still life in which apples tumble, pastries glow, and cloth spills like liquid silk. The tilted table, electric color, and sensual curves pay direct homage to Brett Whiteley’s iconic still lifes of the 1970s — yet remain unmistakably Aarts: raw, joyful, and unmistakably Kiwi.

“Whiteley taught me that a still life doesn’t have to be still — it can sing, scream, seduce.” — Leon Aarts

Estimated Value: $1,200 – $2,000 USD Certificate of Authenticity available from the artist upon request.

Frame: Distressed gold wood, complementing the painting’s opulence. Condition: Excellent – vibrant color, no damage.

Overall Rating: 42 / 50

★★★★☆ (4.2 Stars)

“A joyful, Whiteley-charged gem — intimate, alive, and collectible.”

Star Rating Summary

★★★★☆ – Excellent mid-career work with strong influence and emotional punch.

Not a 5-star masterpiece (lacks radical innovation), but punches far above its size.

Perfect 4.2/5 for collectors who love expressive, colorful, human-scale art.