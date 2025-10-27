Working on the Line, by Nardus Van de Ven

'Working on the Rail Line' by Nardus van de Ven, oils on wooden board Credit: Leon Aarts

Nardus van de Ven (1894–1957) North Brabant, Netherlands ''Working on the Rail Line'' Oils on panel, c. 1950 35 x 28 cm | Signed: Nardus van de Ven (as always, in a mirror)

Three figures work in rhythmic unity — a naïve hymn to labor, faith, and earth. Painted in thick ochre impasto, the golden jackets glow against umber shadow. Direct descent from the artist to his grandson.

“Work is prayer made visible.” – Nardus van de Ven

Estimated Value: $3,200 – $4,800 USD Certificate of Authenticity available.

Market Comparables (2020–2025)

Artist Work Year Size Medium Price (USD) Venue

Nardus van de Ven Harvest Scene 1948 40 x 50 cm Oil/panel $2,800 Dutch private sale

Nardus van de Ven Churchgoers 1952 30 x 40 cm Oil/panel $2,200 Catawiki (2023)

Comparable Naïve Pieter Brueghel III school 1950s 35 x 30 cm Oil/panel $1,800–$3,000 Regional auctions

Dutch Regionalist Jan van der Zee 1951 38 x 32 cm Oil/board $2,500 Venduehuis

Nardus’ auction record: $1,200–$3,200 USD (small–mid size panels) Retail (gallery/family sale): 1.5–2x auction