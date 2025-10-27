Lets Go Shopping (Post Quake 2011) acrylics on canvas

'Let's Go Shopping-Post Quake 201, by Leon Aarts, acrylics on canvas Credit: Leon Aarts

Leon Aarts b. 1961 Let’s Go Shopping Acrylic on deep canvas, 2011, 500 x 400 x 80 mm | Signed & dated

Painted in the wake of the devastating February 22, 2011 Christchurch earthquake, this explosive work fuses surreal clocks, collapsing architecture, and defiant shopping bags into a hymn of resilience. Aarts’ most celebrated post-quake statement.

“Even when the world tilts, we still reach for tomorrow.” — Leon Aarts, 2011

Overall Rating: 45.5 / 50

★★★★½ (4.6 Stars)

“A post-quake masterpiece — Aarts’ most powerful, collectible work.”