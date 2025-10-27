infonews.co.nz
Login Sign up
ART

Christchurch Manchester Street, Christchurch (Post-Quake) Acrylic on canvas, 2013

Leon Aarts

Monday 27 October 2025, 4:29AM

By Leon Aarts

35 views

'Manchester Street post Christchurch Earthquake'by Leon Aarts, acrylics on canvas
'Manchester Street post Christchurch Earthquake'by Leon Aarts, acrylics on canvas Credit: Leon Aarts

Leon Aarts b. 1961, Christchurch Manchester Street, Christchurch (Post-Quake) Acrylics on canvas, 2013 ~600 x 500 mm | Signed lower right

Painted two years after the February 22, 2011 earthquake, this work transforms shattered façades into screaming faces and rubble into flesh. The defiant nude rises from the red zone — a surreal requiem for Manchester Street.

“By 2013, the dust had settled. The wound was still open.” — Leon Aarts, 2013

 

Overall Rating: 47.5 / 50
★★★★¾ (4.8 Stars)
“Aarts’ mature Guernica — the definitive elegy for Manchester Street.”