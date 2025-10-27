infonews.co.nz
ART

'Blind Date' 2008, acrylics on board, approx 600mm x 450mm (sold)

Leon Aarts

Monday 27 October 2025, 4:38AM

By Leon Aarts

Leon Aarts b. 1961 Blind Date Acrylic on shaped canvas, 2008 ~600 x 450 mm | Signed Aarts 08

Two strangers wait under a blood-red lamp — awkward, absurd, quietly haunting. Painted on cut-out canvas, the figures lean out of the wall like eavesdroppers from a David Lynch film.

“Love at first fright.” — Leon Aarts

Estimated Value: $3,800 – $5,200 USD Certificate of Authenticity included.