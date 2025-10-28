Pacific Resort Hotel Group Celebrates Prestigious Win at the 2025 World Culinary Awards

Rarotonga, Cook Islands – October 2025: Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) is proud to announce that Rapae Bay Restaurant at Pacific Resort Aitutaki has been named Cook Islands’ Best Restaurant 2025 at the World Culinary Awards, an event that recognises the finest culinary talent worldwide.

Voted for by culinary professionals, media and consumers, this accolade highlights PRHG’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences that showcase authentic Pacific flavours, innovative menus and warm, welcoming hospitality.

Award Highlight

Perched above Aitutaki’s stunning turquoise lagoon, Rapae Bay has established itself as one of the South Pacific’s leading dining destinations. The restaurant has now been recognised as Cook Islands’ Best Restaurant for three consecutive years, in 2022, 2023 and 2024, reflecting its consistent excellence and well-earned reputation for memorable dining experiences.

Rapae Bay offers guests a dining experience that goes beyond exceptional cuisine. Its menus are thoughtfully designed to celebrate the freshest local ingredients, showcasing the unique flavours of the Pacific. Paired with attentive service and a relaxed, elegant atmosphere, each meal is complemented by sweeping views of the turquoise lagoon, making every visit visually and gastronomically unforgettable.

This latest award is a testament to PRHG’s dedication to culinary innovation and its broader commitment to creating authentic island experiences that reflect the culture, hospitality and natural beauty of the Cook Islands.

The World Culinary Awards Gala Ceremony will be held on 23 October 2025 in Sardinia, Italy, bringing together culinary leaders from around the globe to celebrate their achievements.