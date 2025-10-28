Host Your End of Year Business Function at Best Western Newmarket in Auckland

As the year winds down and teams reflect on achievements while looking ahead to the next, now is the perfect time to secure a premium venue for your end of year corporate event. Best Western Newmarket in Auckland offers a modern, flexible and well-located space that suits a range of business gatherings, from awards dinners and networking evenings to full day strategy sessions.

A Venue Designed for Business

The conference hall at Best Western Newmarket was renovated at the end of 2024 and is situated in one of Auckland’s most prestigious areas with excellent transport links. Free parking on site makes the venue convenient for staff and clients arriving locally or from further afield. With an elegant, quiet and private atmosphere, the space delivers the professional setting your end of year celebration deserves.

Flexible Booking Options and Pricing

For businesses planning ahead, the venue offers clear and cost-effective hire options:

Half day (4 hours): Venue hire from NZ$380 plus NZ$6.50 per person for beverages.

Full day (8 hours): Venue hire from NZ$600 plus NZ$6.50 per person for beverages.

The room accommodates up to 50 people, making it ideal for intimate to mid-sized corporate events of all kinds.

Catering to Suit Your Event

The venue offers optional catering packages that make planning simple and stress free:

Morning tea at NZ$12 per person, featuring mini quiche, berry muffins, scones with jam and cream or cheese scones, along with hot or cold drinks.

Lunch at NZ$25 per person with a two-choice menu such as a beef and bacon burger with salad, BLAT sandwich, chicken club, fish and chips or hummus veggie wrap, plus a drink.

Afternoon tea at NZ$12 per person, including New Zealand cheese and crackers, fresh fruit platters, chocolate chip cookies and a beverage.

Why This Venue Works for Your End of Year Event

Central Newmarket location that is easy for everyone to reach

Free parking on site

Transparent pricing for straightforward budgeting

Capacity suited to departmental events, client functions or whole team gatherings

Book Your Date

To secure your preferred date, contact Best Western Newmarket as end of year bookings fill quickly. The team can help you select your room layout, catering and any audiovisual requirements. Bookings can be made by phone on +64 9 520 5509 or via their website.

Contact Best Western Newmarket

info@abf.net.nz

09 520 5509

https://www.bestwesternnewmarket.co.nz

Contact Media PA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz