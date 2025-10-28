'Mediterranean Street', acrylics on canvas by Leon Aarts (1982)
Tuesday 28 October 2025
By Leon Aarts
"Mediterranean Street (1982) reveals Leon Aarts' inheritance of his grandfather's gift for painting light. Like Nardus van de Ven's forest landscapes, this work demonstrates sophisticated understanding of atmospheric color and luminosity. At age 21, Leon was already working in the observational tradition his grandfather established—railway worker and grandson, both understanding how light transforms what we see."