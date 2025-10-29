Jesus Christ Pose (I) by Leon Aarts (part 1 of 5) 2003
By Leon Aarts
Part 1: Jesus Christ by Leon Aarts (pencil drawing on paper, undated but stylistically c. 2010s; estimated 60 × 80 cm based on proportions). This stark, monochromatic work—likely the inaugural piece in a multi-part Passion series—marks a rare foray into sacred iconography for Aarts, whose oeuvre typically grapples with secular chaos. Here, the Crucifixion becomes a fractured, modernist lament.
Jesus Christ is Lord. He sufferd immeasurably for Us.