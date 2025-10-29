Jesus Christ II by Leon Aarts 2003

Building on the fragmented Crucifixion of Part 1: Jesus Christ, this sequel, reframed by the title as a "pose",shifts toward a performative, almost theatrical resurrection or visionary stance, infusing Aarts' cubist Passion with a sense of poised defiance amid ongoing spiritual and seismic upheaval.

A cubist Christ strikes an ascending pose amid splintered robes and soaring birds, turning resurrection into a bold, bird-flanked performance of poised rebirth.