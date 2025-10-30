Potatoes New Zealand saddened by postponement of the Tour of Southland

Potatoes New Zealand is saddened to learn of the postponement of the 69th edition of the Tour of Southland cycling event, following the recent severe weather that has impacted the region.

As a proud sponsor of the Potatoes Powering Performance team: Onya Bike 1.5, that had entered this national event, Potatoes New Zealand had been looking forward to supporting the riders, including growers from within the potato industry who were set to compete.

Chief Executive Kate Trufitt says the decision to postpone is understandable, given the widespread weather damage and the priority of ensuring community safety and recovery.

“Our thoughts are with everyone across Southland who has been affected by the weather. The organisers have made a responsible decision in the interests of safety and practicality,” says Trufitt.

“We were excited to support the Tour of Southland and to see our growers involved in such a significant event for New Zealand. We remain committed to backing the Team when a new date is confirmed and look forward to celebrating the resilience and spirit that define both our growers and the Southland community.”

Potatoes New Zealand acknowledges the huge effort that goes into staging a national event and commends the organisers, volunteers, and sponsors for their dedication amid challenging circumstances.

The organisation says the Tour of Southland reflects the values shared by New Zealand’s potato industry — teamwork, endurance, and community connection — all essential qualities in both farming and sport.