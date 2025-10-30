Transporting New Zealand calls for more ambitious high productivity truck reforms

Road freight association Transporting New Zealand says that getting higher capacity trucks on the road is essential to boosting freight productivity, as the Government opens consultation on simplifying heavy vehicle permitting.

The proposed changes would remove the requirement for 50MAX trucks to have a NZTA or Council issued permit and the need to carry a yellow sign. 50MAX trucks will still be limited to operating on routes that are able to properly accommodate them.

Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Dom Kalasih says the proposals are predominantly administrative changes and they won’t deliver the productivity gains the country needs.

"This consultation is a step in the right direction, but we need the Government to be much more ambitious with these productivity reforms." says Kalasih.

"Having higher capacity, more productive trucks on our network will help meet the Government’s goal of doubling the value of exports by 2034, support emissions reduction targets, and improve safety outcomes."

"New Zealand is falling behind other countries that are already making changes in this area. We should be taking every opportunity we can to improve freight productivity."

"The Ministry of Transport has previously estimated the last substantive high productivity motor vehicle (HPMV) reforms saved freight operators between $60 to $80 million in 2013 alone, and by 2016 there were average productivity gains of 14 to 20 per cent, avoiding tens of millions of kilometres of standard heavy truck trips."

"Now is an ideal opportunity to take advantage of technological improvements. Carrying a forest of permit papers in the truck shouldn’t be necessary nowadays. It’s critical that we use this opportunity to make meaningful change that will deliver real benefits. Unfortunately, the current proposals are simply not going to do that".

"We need to be shifting more freight, with fewer trips, in a practical and cost-effective manner."

"Freight volumes are expected to increase by 55 percent over the next 20 years and there’s only so much network capacity available. The Government needs to support freight operators to get higher capacity vehicles into their fleets. The changes shouldn’t be limited to 50MAX trucks, but also consider other high productivity heavy vehicle types."

Transporting New Zealand is calling on the Government to:

- Take a more open-minded and risk-based approach to considering different higher productivity vehicles, including road train style units for appropriate routes and tasks.

- Increase the length of HPMV permits for operators who can demonstrate best practice compliance and safety practices.

- Increase HPMV network access by strengthening key bridges and roads that high-capacity trucks can’t currently access.

