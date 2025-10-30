Shape Studio Founder Jorgi Lee on the Future of Beauty: Respecting the Body's Natural Intelligence

TAURANGA

Shape Studio founder Jorgi Lee is leading a quiet revolution in New Zealand’s aesthetics industry — one grounded in science, respect for human physiology, and a belief that true beauty should work with the body, not against it.

At Shape Studio, based in Tauranga, every treatment decision is guided by a deep respect for the body’s natural intelligence. Rather than chasing trends or quick fixes, Lee and her team focus on evidence-based treatments that support the body’s own processes.

“It’s important for us to understand how any new treatment interacts with the body on a physiological level. The way the skin reacts and responds to stimulation hasn’t changed, so we ask ‘will these “new treatments” align with the skin’s daily tasks, or will they be counterintuitive?’

Your skin is your body’s largest organ; it reflects internal organ health, and it needs to be protected, respected, and nourished.”

Working With the Body, Not Against It

Lee’s philosophy is rooted in an appreciation of the body’s innate intelligence — and a commitment to ensuring that aesthetic innovation enhances it, rather than overrides it.

“You know, in the last 30 years, the human body hasn’t changed much in the way it operates. I think we’re only just starting to capitalise on that by creating products and devices that work with the body’s innate ability to heal, restore, replicate and rejuvenate itself.”

She believes the future of beauty lies in developing technology that’s genuinely holistic.

“I think the next 30 years has the potential for some profound advancements in the cosmetic industry, providing that pioneers are taking into consideration just how intelligent the human body truly is, and using that information to develop genuinely holistic technology.”

Evolving Client Priorities

Since opening Shape Studio four years ago, Lee has seen a noticeable shift in what clients are seeking. While anti-wrinkle injectables remain in high demand, more women are now focusing on long-term skin health and quality.

“Anti-wrinkle injectables is still a service that dominates the industry, but we’re seeing more women shift their focus to skin quality... when these kinds of treatments/ products are introduced, clients start to see global improvements to their skin quality, luminosity, integrity, elasticity etc.”

Lee notes that results are most powerful when the foundation — healthy skin — is strong.

“Injectables have dominated for decades due to the near immediate results, however, historically these injectables haven’t been addressing skin quality... Exceptional results can be achieved when the foundation is strong.”

Broadening the Conversation

Although Shape Studio’s clientele is still predominantly female, Lee says she’s encouraged by a growing number of men embracing aesthetic treatments and self-care.

“We have fewer male clients, but we have certainly seen a shift in the way conversations about self-care are being received by men... For men, these conversations are predominantly around unwanted hair and acne, and it’s really wonderful to journey with them to a place where they feel more confident.”

About Shape Studio

Founded by Jorgi Lee, Shape Studio is a boutique aesthetic clinic based in Tauranga, dedicated to delivering advanced, science-led skincare and cosmetic treatments. The clinic’s philosophy centres on enhancing natural beauty through intelligent, body-aligned technology and personalised care.

As the beauty industry continues to evolve, Shape Studio remains committed to innovation that honours the body’s natural rhythm — ensuring every treatment enhances, rather than interferes with, its innate intelligence.